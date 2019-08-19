Live on GMR8: A-State students return to campus as police investigate nearby shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Skies cleared out overnight following a stormy Sunday evening.
A heat advisory goes into effect today as dangerous weather conditions can lead to heat illness.
Abundant sunshine will lead to highs in the mid-90s with "feels like" temperatures near 105.
Abundant sunshine will lead to highs in the mid-90s with "feels like" temperatures near 105.
News Headlines
Jonesboro police continue to investigate a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
The shooting happened just a few blocks away from the A-State campus, just as students returned for fall classes. Some told us they had no idea it had happened but wish there had been an alert of some sort sent.
Speaking of A-State, Adam Jones will have live reports from campus this morning as students get ready for their first day back.
An 87-year-old Paragould woman’s smile has made her the queen of Burger King.
An 87-year-old Paragould woman's smile has made her the queen of Burger King.
