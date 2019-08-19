Man accused of ATV theft considered a ‘person of interest’ in other cases

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cross County sheriff’s investigators say a man arrested for stealing an all-terrain vehicle may be connected to several other theft cases.
George Like III, 22, of Colt was arrested Saturday following a traffic stop on suspicion of theft by receiving, a Class C felony.
According to a news release from the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, on July 27 someone reported their four-wheeler stolen from CR 747.
The following day, the ATV was found at a home on CR 656.
Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Like’s arrest.
On Saturday, an Arkansas State Police officer arrested Like during a traffic stop.
Like is being held in the Cross County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
Sheriff David West says Like is also considered to be a person of interest in other felony theft cases and more charges are expected.
