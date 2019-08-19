Over $10,000 in copper stolen from new hotel under construction

Copper pipes stolen from construction side of new Embassy Suites at Arkansas State University. (Source: Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Embassy Suites under construction at the campus of Arkansas State University had over $10,000 in copper wiring stolen from their site.

According to an Arkansas State University Police report, police were called around 10 a.m. Sunday to the construction site because a worker found some copper pipes missing.

According to the report, Jonesboro police stopped someone around 6 a.m., "for speeding, and noticed it had a lot of copper pipe in the back and it was different sizes and lengths."

The Embassy Suites worker said a lot of their copper pipes are custom made to fit each room, to speed up the construction process.

No names were released of a possible suspect.

