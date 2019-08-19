Red Wolves Head Coach Blake Anderson taking leave of absence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Monday that Head Coach Blake Anderson will take a leave of absence.
“Coach Anderson has decided to take a leave of absence during this difficult time to be with his wife, Wendy, and his family. We will continue to pray for peace for his family and provide assistance in any way we can," Terry Mohajir, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics, said.
According to a Facebook post, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan will serve as Interim Head Coach until Coach Anderson decides to return to resume his activities as head coach.
“I have 100-percent confidence in Coach Duggan, our football coaching staff and student leadership on this team to move us forward with our academics and competition,” Mohajir said.
"I know there has been an outpouring of support for Coach Anderson, Wendy and their family, not only locally, but nationally. Coach Anderson has expressed how grateful his family is for all the thoughts and prayers, and we are also thankful for everyone’s support.”
The Region 8 community has rallied around the Anderson’s, starting the hashtag #NotFightingAlone to help inspire the couple, and others in this fight.
The Anderson’s have been open when discussing Wendy’s fight since the beginning.
