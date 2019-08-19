Report: ASU-Mountain Home among best community colleges in U.S.

According to WalletHub.com, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home ranks as the second best community college in the nation. (Source: Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 19, 2019 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 11:02 AM

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - Who says a quality education requires a large outlay of money and years of student debt?

According to WalletHub.com, one of the best community colleges in the country is located here in Northeast Arkansas.

Arkansas State University-Mountain Home ranked as the second best in the nation.

The 710 schools were ranked based on cost and financing, education outcomes, and career outcomes.

In addition to being second in the nation, ASUMH is tops in the state.

Rank (1=Best Community Colleges in Arkansas Total Score
1 Arkansas State University-Mountain Home 68.61
2 Southern Arkansas University Tech 67.27
3 Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas 62.95
4 Arkansas State University-Beebe 62.51
5 College of the Ouachitas 62.3
6 Southeast Arkansas College 62.3
7 University of Arkansas Community College-Batesville 62.03
8 North Arkansas College 61.92
9 Ozarka College 61.87
10 University of Arkansas Community College-Hope 61.46
11 South Arkansas Community College 61.11
12 Black River Technical College 59.96
13 Arkansas Northeastern College 59.49
14 Arkansas State University-Newport 58.76
15 National Park Community College 57.71
16 East Arkansas Community College 57.11
17 NorthWest Arkansas Community College 56.14
18 Pulaski Technical College 55.69
19 Rich Mountain Community College 51.94
20 Arkansas State University-Mid-South 51.42

As for community college systems overall, Arkansas ranked fifth in the nation.

