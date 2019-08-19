Report: ASU-Mountain Home among best community colleges in U.S.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - Who says a quality education requires a large outlay of money and years of student debt?
According to WalletHub.com, one of the best community colleges in the country is located here in Northeast Arkansas.
Arkansas State University-Mountain Home ranked as the second best in the nation.
The 710 schools were ranked based on cost and financing, education outcomes, and career outcomes.
In addition to being second in the nation, ASUMH is tops in the state.
As for community college systems overall, Arkansas ranked fifth in the nation.
