School construction forcing boil order for Pocahontas hospital

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Due to the construction of a new elementary school in Pocahontas, St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center will be under a boil order starting Tuesday.
A Facebook post by the hospital states they will still have water available to continue normal operations.
They are, however, asking people not to drink from water fountains in the hall or from the tap.
Signs will be in place reminding people in the hospital.
The hospital will have bottled water and bagged ice for patients, families and visitors.
Officials are asking people if they need water to ask a member of the staff.
