Atlanta police: Man exposes himself to hotel housekeeper, falls to his death
August 20, 2019 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 3:20 PM

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN) - Atlanta police say a man fell to his death after trying to jump from one hotel balcony to another.

According to police, the man was at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Monday when he exposed himself to a housekeeper.

Officials say the housekeeper told security who then went to confront the man. That’s when investigators say the man jumped from an 11th floor balcony to escape.

They believe he was trying to jump onto another balcony, but he missed and fell to his death.

Police have not identified the man.

