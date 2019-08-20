‘August break’ is almost over in legislation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many Jonesboro officials gathered Tuesday to hear one State Representative speak.
US Congressman Rick Crawford spoke to leaders about pressing issues he plans on facing in Washington that will impact Arkansas.
Currently, the legislation is in their “August break.” Once back in session, Crawford said he’s ready to tackle some issues.
“As you know, we’ve got immigration to deal with,” he said. “We’ve had some shootings that will likely result in some legislative action of some kind. There’s a lot of topics for conversation.
Farmers are front and center for Crawford. He actively discusses how the China tariffs are affecting them.
“I worked in the ag industry for years,” he said. “I know farmers. I get personal texts and phone calls from them and most of them are saying this had to happen. They understand that it’s difficult but most of them are saying we recognize the need for this action, why it’s necessary.”
He hopes by working together, the legislatures can work with other countries, besides China.
“We’ve got to be more diligent about fostering relationships with other nations in the Pacific realm like Vietnam, Singapore, Malesia, India and using those markets to move our product and not be totally reliant on China,” he said.
Overall, the economic side of the Jonesboro area is doing well, according to Crawford.
“Here in Northeast Arkansas, in particularly Jonesboro, the housing market remains solid and the commercial real estate continued to lead the way,” he said. “In fact, it’s usually reserved for Northwest Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas saw a decline during that same period and Northeast Arkansas, particularly Jonesboro, emerged as sort of the leading real estate market throughout that period.”
In addition to the issues the Congressman is planning on fixing, he said he wants to also stabilize relations with Canada and Mexico, which are our closest trading partners.
