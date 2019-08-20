Board places Harrisburg superintendent on leave, plans to proceed with termination

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the new year begins, the Harrisburg School District may soon be without a superintendent.
According to a news release from Donn Mixon, the district’s attorney, the school board voted to place Dr. Michael McInnis on paid administrative leave.
Mixon said the board also voted during a special meeting to begin termination proceedings.
It’s unclear why he is on paid leave. Mixon couldn’t elaborate on what led up to this vote.
“Because of the nature of this process, we cannot comment further,” Mixon said in an e-mail to Region 8 News.
McInnis also declined to comment on the situation when Region 8 News reached out to him via phone.
“Per his agreement with the district, Dr. McInnis has the right to request a hearing before the board and be heard prior to the board taking a vote on his contract,” Mixon said in the news release.
A hearing has been set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Harrisburg School District’s Administration Building.
McInnis hasn’t served as superintendent very long.
He replaced Danny Sample, who retired over the summer.
McInnis came to Harrisburg from the Water Valley, Mississippi School District where he served as superintendent for 4 years.
Minutes from several recent HSD school board meetings indicate his absence in his short time as superintendent.
Minutes from meetings on July 8, 15, and 23 were all signed by Assistant Superintendent Doug Worley “in absence of superintendent.”
In the meeting minutes, McInnis is also not listed as a guest attending the meetings. Worley, however, is listed in all 3 records of those meetings.
Region 8 News is working to learn more about the situation involving McInnis. We’ll provide more details as they become available.
