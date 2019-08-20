INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A body found in Independence County has been sent to Little Rock to determine the cause of death.
Sheriff Shawn Stephens said his deputies were called Monday afternoon to a home in the southern part of the county regarding a deceased body.
“The body was found outdoors,” Stephens stated in a Tuesday news release.
He did not say if the victim was a man or woman.
The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the cause of death.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.