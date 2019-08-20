Body found in Independence County

By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 20, 2019 at 8:51 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 8:51 AM

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A body found in Independence County has been sent to Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

Sheriff Shawn Stephens said his deputies were called Monday afternoon to a home in the southern part of the county regarding a deceased body.

“The body was found outdoors,” Stephens stated in a Tuesday news release.

He did not say if the victim was a man or woman.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the cause of death.

