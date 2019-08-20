Business damaged by fire, 120 employees displaced

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire destroyed the majority of one local business leaving 120 employees displaced.
On Monday the Paragould Fire Department was called KNL Holdings around 4 a.m. due to their building being on fire.
Flames, smoke and ash filled the building as crews worked to put out the fire.
Owner Fred Workman said it’s a disaster for the business.
“Number one concern was how big it was, and it turned out to be a lot bigger than I expected,” Workman said. “A lot bigger, a lot of damage to the main building. We’re going to be at about 60 percent loss in the main building.”
The paint, final assembly, saw shop and inspection areas took the worst hit.
The flames were so hot that the metal beams of the building partially melted.
KNL Holdings plans to keep in touch with employees in the upcoming weeks while they sort the issues out.
“It’ll affect some of them for a while but basically we’re trying to get back online, maybe in two to three weeks at about 50, 60 percent capacity and then it’ll be six, eight, ten months before we will be back to full capacity again,” he said.
The insurance adjuster was on the property Tuesday. Workman plans to keep in close contact with them until the business is back up and running.
