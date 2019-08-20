Crime around the clock in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department released information putting the crime in numbers in North Jonesboro.
High numbers of crime around the Cedar Heights area is causing police to be in the area constantly, and the numbers do not lie.
Felonies, domestic batteries and crimes with guns have happened on Cedar Heights Drive, Melrose and State Street.
Felonies:
- Cedar Heights Drive: 5
- Melrose Street: 3
- State Street: 4
On Cedar Heights, three of the five cases are closed and two remain open. Melrose Street has two closed cases.
Battery Assaults:
- Cedar Heights Drive: 9
- Melrose Street: 4
- State Street: 3
In July, a double homicide on Melrose Street left a brother and sister dead. 30-year-old Rhatez Furlow was charged with the murder.
The time of the crimes was taken into consideration. There was no frequent time this was occurring, simply, it was around the clock.
