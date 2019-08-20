Growth in number of businesses for downtown Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Numbers in people, businesses, and shopping continue to grow for one local downtown area.
Main Street in Paragould worked over the years to revitalize block by block and street by street.
The big change from several years ago are the ages of the people owning the buildings.
According to Gina Jarrett, executive director of Main Street Paragould, said the average age of owners 15 years ago ranged from 50-60 range.
Now, the average age is 35-40 years old.
“That regeneration, that enthusiasm, that financial investment has brought a whole new vibe downtown,” Jarrett said. “We are fun, we are bright, we are vibrant, and we are much more urban than we were in the past.”
The restaurants, living, and improvements have attracted more people to the area.
“It’s incredible,” Jarrett said. “When Main Street started, we had no downtown living possibilities, we do now.”
She reminisces on the past through old photos and it reminds her how the city has grown.
“All of those changes have happened since Main Street became Main Street,” she said. “It’s good to look at them because you do forget, you do forget what was once and what is now.”
Jarrett said it’s a joint effort between organizations and the city to get projects done and accomplished.
