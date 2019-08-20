Heartland farmers are excited about the opportunity to grow Hemp

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some local farmers say it’s the miracle they’ve been waiting for. They’re talking about the chance to grow industrial hemp in Missouri.
Mark Schuart and his brother Paul are farmers in Sikeston. Mark says he can’t wait to take part in the hemp industry.
“I think it’s going to help back us up and I think it may take over a lot of the other parts of the industry,” he said.
Schaurt said, with current crop troubles only getting worse, he’s looking to hemp to bring more green to their pockets.
“With the profits you can make from it roughly 300 gallons of oil per acre,” he said.
Farmer Trey Wilson said he’s just glad to have a new option to add to his field.
“Luckily in southeast Missouri, we can grow several different crops corn, bean, cotton rice and wheat. This gives us another crop that we can add into the rotation,” Wilson said.
Tom Raffety heads up the Missouri hemp producer’s association.
"We have a lot of interest my phone is ringing every day about how do I get a permit and what do I need to do to get started"
Tom Raffety heads up the Missouri hemp producer’s association.
“Right now we are gathering data we have members that are growing hemp in Illinois. We’re making connections with people in the industry from seed sourcing to processing," Raffety said.
Farmers can’t apply to grow hemp just yet. Schuart said he’ll be ready when they can.
“I plan on it as soon as possible,” Schuart said.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.