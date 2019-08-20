Jonesboro Neighborhood Association to host town hall forum on sales tax vote

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Neighborhood Coalition is hosting Team Jonesboro for a town hall forum on Friday, Aug. 23.
According to a news release form the coalition, the forum starts at 6:30 p.m. at Better Life Center gym at 1601 James Street, located within the Southwest Church of Christ building.
“We are excited at the opportunity to invite our friends, neighbors and fellow residents to come learn about this initiative,” coalition member Jena Williams said. “We encourage people to ask questions and learn about the initiative, that way they can cast an informed vote in the upcoming election.”
Jonesboro voters will decide on Sept. 10 whether to create a temporary 1-percent sales tax with half going toward police and fire and the other half going to quality of life projects.
Those wanting to attend are asked to use the James Street entrance to the church. The Better Life Center Gym is on the northwest corner of the church.
