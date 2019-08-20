Mama Wendy: Players & coaches react to Wendy Anderson’s passing on social media

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wendy Anderson was also known as Mama Wendy to the Arkansas State football family.
Current Red Wolves along with former players and coaches have shared stories and more on social media in the hours after her passing from Stage 4 triple negative breast cancer.
She impacted so many lives including mine may she rest in peace with god. We love you coach! This season is for her #NotFightingAlone ❤️❤️ https://t.co/bTostlWERl— LB (@LoganBaneBonner) August 20, 2019
Every chance I had to be by her side I was there 😔 This 1 hurt me because she showed me what a true fighter look like... She was like my mama away from home you’ll forever be with me 🤞🏾🥺 love you @CHbanderson #🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/W9u8BBRTEk— Omar Bayless (@omar_bayless) August 20, 2019
Two of the most inspirational people I have ever met. She was a blessing to have around the program. We’re all going to miss Mama Wendy so much#NotFightingAlone ❤️ https://t.co/733lxkyLJA— Justin Dutton (@JDutton77) August 20, 2019
Hope God enjoys a lot of popcorn and is relieved that all the dogs will be taken well care of! I love you Mama Wendy and all your family! #NotFightingAlone ❤️😭💔🙏🏼— Justice Hansen (@justicekhansen) August 20, 2019
Damn.. mama Wendy was that lady that was gone always put a smile on your face no matter the situation. I love @CHbanderson family, I’m sorry to hear this. My deepest condolences. 🙏🏾🙏🏾😔 https://t.co/IJoi7wyg4V— Money Hunter (@MoneyMann41) August 20, 2019
I cried tears of joy for mama Wendy, but man I cried tears of hurt for Coach A! Love them so much! Rest Easy Mama Wendy 🙏🏾💜 #NotFightingAlone— B.Mays III- Trey (@BreakYaOff_1x) August 20, 2019
Deeply saddened by the passing of Mama Wendy. I’ve known @CHbanderson and Mama Wendy my entire life. Mama Wendy will be greatly missed. She always treated people the right way and put a smile on everyone’s face. She was loving, caring, and kind. Heaven gained a beautiful soul✨— Blaise Taylor (@BlaiseTaylor1) August 20, 2019
“Shake your fists at the gates saying: I’ve come home now! Fetch me the spirit, the son, and the father. Tell them their pillar of faith has ascended.” Our thoughts are with @CHbanderson and his family. pic.twitter.com/EPncSzg9bD— Walt Bell (@coachwaltbell) August 20, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers are with you @CHbanderson and family pic.twitter.com/0GOFd4o3t9— Norval McKenzie (@coach_norv) August 20, 2019
