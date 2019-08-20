Man arrested after crash critically injures motorcyclist

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is being held on felony drug charges following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.
The crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Bridge Street and East Johnson Avenue, according to news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Donald Lee Fields, 31, of Jonesboro was westbound on Johnson when he turned south onto Bridge in front of an eastbound motorcycle driven by Christeon Amir Burks.
The motorcycle struck the back passenger tire of Fields’ Jeep Liberty, critically injuring Burks.
He was flown to The Med in Memphis with critical injuries.
Fields, according to police, was taken to St. Bernards for a “customary blood draw” then taken back to the scene.
While searching his Jeep, officers reported finding a “large amount of cash, ecstasy pills, and THC.”
Police arrested Fields on suspicion of felony drug possession.
He remains in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
