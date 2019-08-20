Man arrested for sexual conduct at Searcy park

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is facing a felony charge after police said he engaged in a sexual act at a Searcy park.
According to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, officers responded to Berryhill Park around 7:48 a.m. Monday to assist the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force.
The chief said Searcy police received several calls about a person masturbating in public.
Drug task force investigators found the suspect, identified as Robert Lamont Dupriest, and saw him exposing himself.
Dupriest was taken to the White County Detention Center by Searcy police.
He is being held on felony display of hardcore sexual conduct and is awaiting a bond to be set at his first court appearance.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.