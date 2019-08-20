Region 8 school district moving closer to solar power

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Westside Consolidated School District continued their talks on the possibility of utilizing solar power Monday night. The first conversation started at a board meeting back in March and since then, they’ve done more research.
There were multiple presentations about the benefits of the power plant, including from Stone Creek Solar Power and Today’s Power.
Superintendent Scott Gauntt said looking into these solar farms is another example of the district trying to better utilize what they have at their disposal.
“We try to do it the best way we can with the money we have and any chance we get to save money, we try to utilize every ounce,” said Gauntt.
Each presentation explained many options the district could explore, including going through a third party. The third-party would allow the school to have the solar panels built on their property, benefiting both.
It wouldn’t cost the school and they would save money on its energy bill, while the third party would apply for a solar investment tax credit.
The solar company would, however, still be involved. The third-party would pay to have the company keep the solar farm clean and run efficiently.
John Sawyer, Owner of Stone Creek Solar, said he is happy to be a contender for the project.
“We love Westside. We’re owned and operated in Jonesboro and we hope they end up choosing us to complete this project,” Sawyer said.
The board will take the information given Monday and examine the possibilities.
They will discuss further ideas at the next meeting Sept. 16.
