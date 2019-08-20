Search continues for presumed drowning victim

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Baxter County deputies and volunteers continue to search for a man believed to have drowned in Bull Shoals Lake.
A witness reported seeing 64-year-old Ralph Rush of Lakeview around 10 a.m. Monday near the Lakeview Cove Marina.
He was near the water’s edge, using a red walker, according to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery.
Two hours later, the walker was found in the water along with a submerged cell phone.
Rush’s wallet containing his driver’s license was also found near the water’s edge, the sheriff said.
The sheriff’s office, along with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and several area volunteers began a search for Rush.
As of Tuesday, the sheriff said underwater sonar, cameras, and divers were being used to continue the search and recovery effort.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.