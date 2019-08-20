St. Bernards announces infant memorial program

“For families, I think it’s an opportunity to have some concrete place to remember that this child came into their life,” said Sinkler. “The stone that we have is made of Indian granite, it’s red and had to be fabricated in India. It took 4 or 5 months to be produced and then sent over. So, it is a very special item made with the St. Bernards heart shape that we use as our image, as being the heart of medicine in Northeast Arkansas and also a reminder of Christ.”