St. Bernards announces infant memorial program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A program has been established in Northeast Arkansas that recognizes any life lost at the hospital from conception up to 12 weeks.
St. Bernards Medical Center has created an infant memorial program that is the first of its kind in the region.
The announcement was made Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the memorial site which includes a stone, bench and corner markers.
The grave is located at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Jonesboro.
Father Michael Sinkler, chaplain for St. Bernards, hopes the site will help families remember a life existed and be able to celebrate it.
“For families, I think it’s an opportunity to have some concrete place to remember that this child came into their life,” said Sinkler. “The stone that we have is made of Indian granite, it’s red and had to be fabricated in India. It took 4 or 5 months to be produced and then sent over. So, it is a very special item made with the St. Bernards heart shape that we use as our image, as being the heart of medicine in Northeast Arkansas and also a reminder of Christ.”
Since February 2018, St. Bernards has assisted more than 100 families during the difficult time that comes after losing a child.
For more information about the Infant Memorial Program, you can visit the St. Bernards website.
