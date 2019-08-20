Stone Co. man facing rape, trafficking, and assault charges

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County man faces several felony charges including rape, trafficking, and assault after an investigation by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division (CACD).
A probable cause affidavit states that CACD received on Aug. 16 a call from a school counselor about a suicidal juvenile.
The juvenile claimed a man was physically abusive.
An investigator with the CACD interviewed four juveniles on Aug. 17, in which the investigator found sufficient credibility that physical and sexual abuse were committed spanning from 2013 to 2019.
Two of the juveniles said they saw the offender, later identified as Norman Smith, slam one of the other juvenile’s head into a wall and hit the teen.
Two of the juveniles also said that Smith sexually abused them.
Three of the juveniles told the investigators they were suicidal and did not feel safe.
The affidavit states it was the second time the CACD was called to the home. The first time was in 2017 and the investigation then was concluded as unfounded.
A second investigator interviewed Smith. During that interview, he admitted he held one of the juveniles by the neck against a wall during an argument. He also said he pushed and shoved the juvenile.
“He (Smith) stated that he is controlling and if the children do not answer his request and or misbehave he punishes them currently by spanking, labor, removal of cellphones, and charging them money from the savings account, but did admit that he used wooden paddle in the past,” the affidavit stated.
Smith did not admit to sexual abuse on the juveniles, the affidavit stated, but did say he told one of the juveniles about sex and explained body parts.
Smith also told the investigator that he logged into Snapchat and Hangouts through one of the juveniles accounts to talk to other children or people that he did not know.
The affidavit stated that once the investigator told Smith that three of the juveniles wanted to commit suicide, he asked for a lawyer.
Smith is facing rape, trafficking of persons, sexual indecency with a child, second degree sexual assault, and aggravated assault.
A judge set Smith’s bond at $250,000.
