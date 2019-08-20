Two arrested after nearly 2 pounds of pot found in home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two men face charges after Jonesboro police found early two pounds of marijuana during a search of their home.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers with the Street Crimes Unit searched a home in the 1500-block of Kathleen Street Friday, Aug. 16 due to the smell of marijuana coming from the home.
Once inside, investigators made contact with Donald Perry and William Douglas.
Perry asked investigators what was happening, and they said they were executing a warrant due to the odor of marijuana coming from the home.
The affidavit said that was when Perry said “I have a medical marijuana card.”
As investigators were searching, they found a large pot on the kitchen stove with suspected marijuana being heated up.
They also found more suspected marijuana in the garbage disposal drain in the sink.
“There was another black plastic container in the kitchen that contained suspected marijuana as well as two packages of THC ‘shatter’ found in the freezer,” the affidavit stated.
A black digital scale that was broken in half sitting in the trash in the kitchen, along with small ziplock baggies sitting in the kitchen, the affidavit stated.
In Douglas’ bedroom, investigators found several containers of various types of suspected marijuana, multiple THC vape pens, and more packaged THC shatter and wax.
Investigators found $4,068 on Perry and in his backpack that was seized.
Perry told police that he broke the scale because he saw the police outside walking around and became scared.
A judge found pound probable cause to charge Douglas and Perry with possession of a schedule IV with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tempering with physical evidence.
Their bonds were set at $1,500.
