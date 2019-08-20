Watt Street to close to reconstruct highway for overpass project

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The construction project that includes building an overpass over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad will cause Watt Street to close.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Watt Street between Nettleton Avenue and Highland Drive will close at 8 a.m Wednesday, Aug. 21 to reconstruct the roadway.
The closure is expected to be completed by Spring 2020.
It is all apart of a project to build an overpass for Highway 18 (Highland Drive) over the BSNF railroad.
The entire project is expected to be completed in early 2022.
