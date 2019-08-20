3-year-old drowns in private pond after wandering away from home

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) -A three-year-old Missouri girl drowned Monday in a private pond.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Ripley County Road N-3.
Reese Ainley of Naylor reportedly wandered from a home and into a nearby private pond, according to the initial incident report.
She was later found submerged in the water.
Ainley was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where Doctor Ramesh Guthikonda pronounced her dead at 7:20 p.m.
