ABC doles out violations, permits during August meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During its recent meeting in Little Rock, the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control served up permits for new area businesses while scolding a long-standing hangout.
On Aug. 14, the ABC board fined Roy’s First and Last Chance, 2908 Linwood Dr. in Paragould, for allowing consumption of alcohol after prescribed hours. The board also placed Roy’s on 4-days suspension with 90-days probation.
Meanwhile, Director Doralee Chandler approved private club permits for two Jonesboro restaurants:
- 1812 Pizza Company, 1804 N. Old Greensboro—Conditional upon completion of remodeling, receipt of health department approval, installation of kitchen facilities, lighted fire exit signs, and a telephone with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.
- Roots, 303 S. Main— Conditional upon completion of remodeling, receipt of health department approval, installation of a telephone with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.
Chandler also issued the following decisions:
- Outback Steakhouse of Jonesboro, 906-C Southwest: Approved change of manager.
- Walmart Store #18, 1211 Hwy. 367 N, Newport: Approved change of manager.
- Nutter’s, Inc., 1805 Old County Road, Pocahontas: Approved new restaurant mixed drink permit. Conditional upon completion of remodeling, receipt of health department approval, installation of kitchen facilities, restrooms, lighted fire exit signs, a telephone, and verification of seating capacity with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.
- Crowley Ridge Country Club, 768 Hwy. 64 B, Wynne: Approved change of manager.
- Chow on the Square, 1 E. Cherokee Village Mall #106, Cherokee Village: Approved new restaurant beer & wine (combo). Conditional upon installation of lighted fire exit signs with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.
- The Duck Blind, 1325 N. St. Louis, Batesville: Approved change of manager.
- Manila Exxon, 261 Hwy. 18 East, Manila: Refused beer off-premises replacement permit. Applicant does not meet residency requirements.
