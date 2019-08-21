Arkansas State professor fired up for school year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -As thousands of new students begin their journey at Arkansas State University this week, new professors are starting their journey as well.
Dr. Andrew Flemming is one of around 35 new faculty members teaching at Arkansas State.
He's a new Red Wolf from Independence County.
Once he graduated high school, he set his eyes on a path to be an engineer.
He went to the other side of the state for his degrees.
He's now back in Northeast Arkansas, teaching students, and excited for the future.
"The College of Engineering has a new Dean who's ambitious and that's really good news for the college," says Flemming.
But teaching isn’t his only assignment, Flemming is also focusing on research at the Arkansas Biosciences Institute on campus.
As for his students, Dr. Flemming says he’s most excited to what they come up with in their mechanical design projects.
