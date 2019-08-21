Arkansas State WR Dahu Green & Kirk Merritt on Senior Bowl radar

MOBILE, Ala. (KAIT) - Watch List Season continues and one of the oldest college football all-star games is in the spotlight.
The Senior Bowl revealed their watch list Wednesday morning. Two Red Wolves are on the radar as among the top seniors in the nation.
Kirk Merritt adds this accolade to his growing list of accolades this summer. The Louisiana native led the Sun Belt in 2018 with 83 receptions for 1005 receiving yards. He found the end zone 7 times for the Red Wolves en route to winning Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year. Kirk is on the Maxwell, Biletnikoff, & Hornung Award watch lists.
Dahu Green is also on the Senior Bowl radar. The 6’5” Oklahoma City native shined in 2018 fall camp for A-State before suffering a season ending injury in the opener vs. Southeast Missouri. Before arriving in Jonesboro, Green played 15 games over two seasons at Oklahoma.
They’ll look to become the first Arkansas State representative at the Senior Bowl since 2016 (Darion Griswold). Eight players in the history of the A-State program have played in this showcase, including Saints LB Demario Davis.
All 32 NFL teams send scouts and coaches to Mobile every January. The week long showcase features evaluations, meetings, practices, & the game. 93 athletes in the 2019 Senior Bowl were selected in the NFL Draft (10 in 1st Round). The 2020 Senior Bowl is set for January 25th at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:30pm on NFL Network.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.