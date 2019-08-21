Boil order issued for parts of Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Pocahontas Water Works issued Wednesday a limited boil water order.
The order affects businesses and homes located on the north and west sides of Seagraves Road, said Pam Brown with the city’s water and sewer department.
The area includes but is not limited to those on Country Club Road, Southwind Cove, Meadow Drive, Camp Road, and Bluebird Trail.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the order is due to “maintenance-related work.”
The order is in place until further notice.
Those with questions should call the city at 870-892-3222.
