Breast cancer screenings important, doctor says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Oncology doctors have noticed an upward trend in breast cancer diagnoses.
The trend comes after comparisons, before and after availability to breast cancer screenings.
Now, the mammograms are readily available upon scheduled appointment.
St. Bernards’s oncology department has seen growth and transition over the years to better serve their patients.
Dr. Isam Abdel-Darim said there’s excitement to the technology improvements over the years.
“We have a lot of understanding about the biology of cancer,” he said. “A lot of understanding about proteins, the mutations within the cancer and we have a lot of new therapies for this. People are living longer and longer with cancer.”
In number value, according to Susan G. Komen, one in eight women have a risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer.
According to Dr. Darim, screenings for genetic mutations is important. Specifically checking for BRCA mutation one and two is suggested.
“If a woman has a BRCA mutation, the risk of having breast cancer is not one in eight like the average risk woman in this country,” he said. “It could be up to 70, 80 percent.”
He said there are women who get tested for their children’s sake.
“I have patients that want to know, simply because she has three daughters at home and she really would like to know for them,” he said.
Getting checked for breast cancer is suggested.
“The most important thing is the screening,” he said. “Try to find this before this becomes a mass or it causes problems and starts spreading. The best thing is to have the best method of screening.”
A scheduled appointment at your local doctor’s office can get you the screening you need.
