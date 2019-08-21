Brian Setzer to hit the Soundstage at Graceland during ‘Rockabily Riot!’ Tour

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 20, 2019 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 6:25 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three-time Grammy-award winner Brian Setzer will be performing live in concert at the Soundstage at Graceland on Wednesday night.

Setzer will be bringing audience members some of his most well-known songs from his 40-year solo career along with songs from the Stray Cats such as:

  • “Let’s Shake”
  • “Ignition”
  • “Nothing Is A Sure Thing”
  • “Rock This Town”
  • “Rumble in Brighton”
  • “Stray Cat Strut”

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and the show will kick off at 8 p.m.

