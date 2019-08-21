Businesses out and about at A-State, with community fair

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As far as the eye could see, booths and students lined the front lawn of the Student Union.
Arkansas State University’s community fair brought out their campus organizations as well as local businesses to meet and greet students.
A-State employee April Sheppard said it’s a great opportunity to meet everyone.
“It gives students the opportunity to learn what’s available on campus, different organizations, different services,” she said. “It also allows businesses to come in and connect with these students.”
Sheppard was once a student herself on campus, and said it opens doors for freshmen.
“Students who are new to campus, new to Jonesboro, or they may not know what Jonesboro has to offer them so it’s kind of, welcome to ASU, welcome to Jonesboro,” she said. “It shows how we’re going to support them.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.