Couple hospitalized after colliding with dump truck

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An elderly Brookland couple was hospitalized after their car collided with a dump truck.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Paragould Drive and East Johnson Avenue.
James E. Willey, 89, of Brookland was westbound on Johnson when an eastbound 2019 Kenworth dump truck swerved into his lane to avoid another dump truck that pulled into its path from Paragould Drive.
Willey was taken by ambulance to NEA Memorial Baptist Church with unspecified injuries.
His passenger, 86-year-old Juanita H. Willey, was flown to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.
Dashcam video obtained from one of the vehicles, according to the initial incident report, indicated the dump truck that pulled out from Paragould Drive was the “main contributing factor” in the crash.
