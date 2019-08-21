Fire chief facing theft charge on motorcycle purchase

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man who was also a fire chief is set to appear in court in September after investigators say he used money from the fire department to buy a Harley Davidson motorcycle, authorities said Wednesday.
Joseph Samples, 37, of Salem was arrested Aug. 20 on a bench warrant, alleging theft of property.
According to court paperwork from the Arkansas Court Connect website, Samples was interviewed by authorities about the purchase.
“On Aug. 9, 2019, Joseph Samples did take a check from the checkbook of the Morriston Fire Department without prior approval and purchased a 2002 Harley Davidson, black in color, for his personal use,” the affidavit noted. “Post Miranda, Joseph did, in fact, admit he did take the check and buy the motorcycle and had also taken other property from the Fire Department.”
A $5,000 bond was set for Samples, who will appear in court Sept. 5.
