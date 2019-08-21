Injured Carter County, Mo. deputy shot in the line of duty continues to recover

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Carter County Sheriff’s Deputy continues to recover after being shot during an eviction on Friday, Aug. 16.
Deputy Brigg Pierson was serving an eviction of James Cummings, 31, of Van Buren, Mo. During the eviction, Pierson was required to kick the door in to get to Cummings, who then opened fire, hitting Pierson several times and Trooper Caleb McCoy once.
Since then, Pierson has been in the hospital recovering and many law enforcement officers have visited.
Sheriff Rick Stephens said was shocked when he received the call that one of his deputies was shot.
“I was notified immediately from one of our dispatchers that we had an officer down, and to be perfectly honest my heart sank,” said Sheriff Stephens.
Friday’s shooting was the first time Sheriff Stephens almost lost one of his deputies.
The house where the alleged shooter James Cummings was staying is now being demolished. Stephens was here for the seven-hour standoff and saw officers risk their own lives to save Deputy Brigg Pierson.
“Whether it is talking to this officer trying to keep his emotional good and keep him fighting or literally grabbing him and dragging him out," Stephens said. "They’re heroes and it makes me very proud.”
Deputy Pierson was shot three times and is recovering at a hospital in St. Louis.
Stephens says many police officers have already visited him.
“And Brigg is the type of person that is continually welcoming these people with a smile on his face, yet in a huge amount of pain," said Stephens. "It’s gotten to the point where I personally have had to say ‘He needs to sleep.’”
Stephens says Pierson is making progress every day but thinks it will take a long time for him to fully recover.
“Brigg talked to me this morning and said I am going to fight through this and I’m going to be back at work as soon as I can, but tell people thank you for the outpouring of love for him and his family and the prayers,” said Stephens.
Sheriff Stephens says all the officers in his department will go through critical incident debriefings to address the mental and emotional stress from the officer-involved shooting.
For those interested in supporting Deputy Pierson and his family can follow this link to learn more about donation opportunities.
