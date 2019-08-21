Jonesboro City Council approves restaurants private club permit application

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A private club permit application for one of Jonesboro’s new restaurant was approved during Tuesday night’s Jonesboro City Council meeting.
The ordinance for a private club permit application was for Texas Roadhouse was on the agenda.
It was approved during the meeting without objection from the city council.
The council also approved resolutions to allow Mayor Harold Perrin and City Clerk Donna Jackson to buy property at 104 N. Allis Street, 106 N. Allis Street, 108 N. Allis Street, 112 N. Allis Street, and 116 N. Allis Street.
The purchases are for the Neighborhood Stabilization Program grant award for the Veterans Village of Jonesboro.
