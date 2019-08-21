JPD searching for suspect in identity fraud case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in relation to a financial identity fraud case.
JPD posted to their Facebook page that the suspect opened a credit card in a victim’s name.
Police said the suspect then used the card to make a $700 purchase on Aug. 1.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
