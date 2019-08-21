Komen Arkansas urging importance of early detection for breast cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -The passing of Wendy Anderson is something that impacts many women not only across Arkansas but nationwide.
According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, the Susan G. Komen foundation continues to diagnose more and more women with breast cancer.
Arkansas is the sixth-worst state for breast cancer mortality.
“It just reminds us how important our fight against breast cancer really is,” says Amy Treadway, executive director of Komen Arkansas.
Coach Anderson and his wife shared their story through social media and both remained involved with Susan G. Komen and their mission.
The key to reducing the breast cancer rate is early detection, but that can be a problem in Arkansas, with a lack of mammogram facilities and low funds.
“We have 26 counties in the state that do not have any kind of fixed mammography facility,” Treadway said. “So that’s a barrier for women to get a mammogram.”
“We need those funds to be able to get that mammo-van out into these rural communities where women can’t take off work,” Kristin Trulock, development director for Susan G. Komen Arkansas, said. “For single mamas that don’t have the funds or the insurance to get these mammograms.”
