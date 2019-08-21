Long-time bondsman arrested for soliciting sex from a client for service

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A long-time bondsman in New Madrid County, Mo. has been charged with pressuring a woman to trade sexual favors for bond services.
As of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, Thatch is no longer in custody. He was released on bond.
According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was approached by Fredrick Thatch, Sr., 45, who offered to bond her out of jail for sexual favors and sending him explicit photos and video of herself.
The woman’s home had also recently burned down and she was living out of a motel. Thatch, who managed an apartment complex in Bertrand, Mo. was trying to get her an apartment.
Thatch continued to pressure the woman for sexual favors to repay the debt of a jail bond and apartment, even saying to her, “I’m the one who has you on bond.”
The woman told police she feared that Thatch would send her back to jail.
On Aug. 1, she reported what was going on to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office and an investigation began into the matter.
After putting him off for weeks, on Monday, Aug. 19., deputies had the woman meet with Thatch at a truck stop, where deputies arrested and later charged with Trafficking or the Purpose of Sexual Exploitation.
According to court records, Thatch at first denied the allegations but then agreed his messages could be seen as coercive.
“We’re here to help the defendant,” said bondsman Jerry Menz
Menz has worked as a bondsman for 15 years and said before you call a bondsman, it’s smart to check on the person’s credibility through the state’s department of insurance.
“Our interest is the defendant and their families," said Menz. "That’s what we address. That’s what I address each time. For their betterment. Because nowadays people can get in trouble pretty easy. The bondsman that I know are very credited and we try to keep the industry clean.”
Thatch’s bond has been set to $25,000 cash or surety.
