Manhunt for rape suspect ends in Jonesboro

Manhunt for rape suspect ends in Jonesboro
The man was arrested for statutory rape in South Jonesboro. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
By Jorge Quiquivix | August 20, 2019 at 9:59 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 9:59 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a man in Jonesboro for rape charges out of North Carolina.

According to a Facebook post by the Jonesboro Police Department, U.S. Marshals contacted JPD’s Street Crimes Unit about Jose Antonio Rodriguez.

The Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit was contacted today by the US Marshals Service to assist in a "...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

They believed Rodriguez, who faces four counts of statutory rape of a child under 15 years old, was in the Jonesboro area.

The SCU and U.S. Marshals found him at a home in South Jonesboro Tuesday afternoon.

They arrested him and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center where he awaits extradition to North Carolina.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.