Manhunt for rape suspect ends in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a man in Jonesboro for rape charges out of North Carolina.
According to a Facebook post by the Jonesboro Police Department, U.S. Marshals contacted JPD’s Street Crimes Unit about Jose Antonio Rodriguez.
They believed Rodriguez, who faces four counts of statutory rape of a child under 15 years old, was in the Jonesboro area.
The SCU and U.S. Marshals found him at a home in South Jonesboro Tuesday afternoon.
They arrested him and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center where he awaits extradition to North Carolina.
