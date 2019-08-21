Memphis Zoo parking lot construction to begin Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction on a new Memphis Zoo parking lot is set to begin Monday, August 26.
The parking lot will offer a solution to the overflow of Memphis Zoo parking on the Overton Park Greensward.
Construction will begin on the Prentiss Place lot and will take about 90 days. An estimated 108 new parking spots will be created.
Once the Prentiss Place lot is complete, construction crews will work on the main zoo lot and open more space for parking spots.
Overflow parking on the Greensward will continue while construction takes place, but the space will be completely blocked off to vehicles once the construction is complete.
