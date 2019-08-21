Police: Forgery suspect misspelled victim’s name on check

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a woman suspected of forging checks after they say she misspelled the victim’s name.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Tuesday to charge 40-year-old Elizabeth Marie Mitchell with one count of second-degree forgery.
According to court documents, police arrested Mitchell after she tried to cash a check for $480 Monday afternoon at Regions Bank, 2400 E. Highland.
Bank employees told officers the check was written on an account that had been closed last September and that the victim, whose name was on the check, had been dead “for some time.”
“The victim’s name was also misspelled on the check,” the affidavit stated.
Mitchell initially told police she was innocent and had “worked for that money.”
According to the affidavit, Mitchell claimed she had cleaned the victim’s home and described the residence. However, when the detective went to the house he found it was not as Mitchell described.
“The homeowner also advised that Mitchell never cleaned there,” the affidavit stated.
Mitchell is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 cash/surety bond awaiting arraignment on Sept. 27.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.