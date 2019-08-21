Seven Razorbacks land on 2020 Senior Bowl watch list

MOBILE, Ala. (KAIT) - Watch List Season continues and one of the oldest college football all-star games is in the spotlight.
The Senior Bowl revealed their watch list Wednesday morning. Seven Razorbacks are on the radar as among the top seniors in the nation.
All 32 NFL teams send scouts and coaches to Mobile every January. The week long showcase features evaluations, meetings, practices, & the game. 93 athletes in the 2019 Senior Bowl were selected in the NFL Draft (10 in 1st Round). The 2020 Senior Bowl is set for January 25th at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:30pm on NFL Network.
2020 Senior Bowl Watch List - Arkansas
DL McTelvin Agim
OL Austin Capps
LB De’Jon Harris
OL Colton Jackson
TE Cheyenne O’Grady
WR Deon Stewart
RB Devwah Whaley
