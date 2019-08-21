Seven Razorbacks land on 2020 Senior Bowl watch list

By Chris Hudgison | August 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 10:47 AM

MOBILE, Ala. (KAIT) - Watch List Season continues and one of the oldest college football all-star games is in the spotlight.

The Senior Bowl revealed their watch list Wednesday morning. Seven Razorbacks are on the radar as among the top seniors in the nation.

All 32 NFL teams send scouts and coaches to Mobile every January. The week long showcase features evaluations, meetings, practices, & the game. 93 athletes in the 2019 Senior Bowl were selected in the NFL Draft (10 in 1st Round). The 2020 Senior Bowl is set for January 25th at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:30pm on NFL Network.

2020 Senior Bowl Watch List - Arkansas

DL McTelvin Agim

OL Austin Capps

LB De’Jon Harris

OL Colton Jackson

TE Cheyenne O’Grady

WR Deon Stewart

RB Devwah Whaley

