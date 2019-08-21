Team Jonesboro releases financial report

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With less than a month before Jonesboro voters go to the polls to decide the fate of a temporary one-cent sales tax, with half going to police and fire and the other half going toward quality of life issues, a group in support of the proposal submitted its financial report to the Arkansas Ethics Commission.
According to the report, which covers July 1 through July 31, Team Jonesboro raised $54,045 during the month while spending $24,546.52.
The 13-page report showed the group has raised $125,345 so far, while spending $60,995.35.
In the filing, the group reported several non-money contributions that were received by the committee. They include $750 from Scott McDaniel for digital and email communication programs, $700 from John Frankel for digital billboards, $2,800 from Ultimate Place LLC of Jonesboro for campaign office rental, $7,503.75 from Dana Kelley for public relations and messaging and $580 from Scott McDaniel for materials for roll-out event.
The group also reported several itemized expenditures during the time frame.
They include Complete Campaign Campaign Services of Jonesboro, with $6,787.49 for campaign signs and advertising, $1,800 for polling and $8,000 for consulting/management; and the Solutions Group of Jonesboro, with $5,324 for video and ad work.
The group also reported several pages of itemized contributions.
Those giving $1,000 or more to the group during the month of July were:
* Lorimer Ventures, LLC of Jonesboro -$1,000.
* East Arkansas Contractors of Jonesboro - $1,500.
* Harrington Farms, LLC of Jonesboro - $2,000.
* Brackett & Krennerich of Jonesboro - $2,500.
* Cahoon Steiling of Jonesboro - $2,500.
* Sound Concepts of Jonesboro - $1,000.
* Steve Cox of Jonesboro - $1,000.
* Tate Contractors of Jonesboro - $2,500.
* Gary Childers of Jonesboro - $1,000.
* James Goad of Jonesboro - $1,000.
* MATH Investments of Jonesboro - $2,500.
* Philip Wells of Jonesboro - $2,000.
* Ritter Communications of Marked Tree - $10,000.
* Robert and Hilary Wells of Jonesboro - $2,000.
* Robert Jones of Jonesboro - $1,000.
* Trinity Lighting of Jonesboro - $2,500.
* Jetton Inc. of Paragould - $1,000.
* Cooper Mixon Architects PLLC of Jonesboro - $2,500.
* Engines Inc. of Jonesboro - $1,000.
* Southern Pioneer Insurance of Jonesboro - $1,000.
* Spencer Guinn of Jonesboro - $1,000.
