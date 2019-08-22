A-State students, former student honor professor in journal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A study of the degradation rate of gnathiid isopod blood meals also helped to honor an Arkansas State University professor for his work on the issue.
According to a story in Parasite and Vectors, a journal on the topic, former Ph.D. student Rachel Welicky, named six new isopod species and giving a nod to Dr. Paul C. Sikkel, an associate professor of biology.
In a paper, written by Maureen C. Dolan, Tanja McKay, Gina C. Hendrick and Sikkel, the report provides details on what the isopods can do.
“To our knowledge, this is the first study to examine the degradation rate of gnathiid isopod blood meals. Determining the rate at which gnathiids digest their blood meal is an important step in ensuring the successful host identification by DNA-based methods in large field studies,” the report showed.
You can read the report by going to the journal’s website.
