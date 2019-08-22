Arkansas Municipal League hosts annual meeting in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 75 plus members of the Arkansas Municipal League met in Jonesboro Wednesday.
The organization represents over 499 cities and towns in the state, which is 99.9 percent of the cities and towns. Its goal is “to assist municipal officials in representing the interests of cities and towns” and provide services that will improve local governments.
Executive Director Mark Hayes has worked for the organization for 30 years and says it is true that great cities make a great state.
“The real magic is the league is nothing more than the city that joins it,” Hayes said.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin is the current President. He will hold the position until June 2021.
They will meet for the next two days, discussing programs and resources for the coming months.
