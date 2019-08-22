Arkansas State football will face Ohio State in 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll have Howl at The Horseshoe.
AStateNation reports that Arkansas State & Ohio State will play in football in 2022. The matchup is set for September 10th at Ohio Stadium.
It’ll be the first ever meeting between the Red Wolves & Buckeyes, and OSU’s 2nd against a Sun Belt team (Troy - 2008).
Terry Mohajir’s scheduling model continues in terms of playing elite Power 5 opponents. A-State will face Big Ten opposition in 2 of the next 3 seasons. The Red Wolves are scheduled to play at Michigan in 2020.
Arkansas State Football - Future Non-Conference Opponents
2020
September 5th: at Memphis
September 12th: vs. Howard
September 19th: at Michigan
September 26th: vs. Tulsa
2021
September 4th: vs. UCA
September 11th: vs. Memphis
September 18th: at Washington
September 25th: at Tulsa
2022
September 3rd: at Memphis
September 10th: at Ohio State
November 12th: vs. UMass
2023
September 9th: vs. Memphis
October 7th: at UMass
2024
September 7th: vs. Tulsa
September 14th: at Iowa State
2025
September 13th: vs. Iowa State
