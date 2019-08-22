Arkansas State football will face Ohio State in 2022

By Chris Hudgison | August 22, 2019 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 8:51 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll have Howl at The Horseshoe.

AStateNation reports that Arkansas State & Ohio State will play in football in 2022. The matchup is set for September 10th at Ohio Stadium.

It’ll be the first ever meeting between the Red Wolves & Buckeyes, and OSU’s 2nd against a Sun Belt team (Troy - 2008).

Terry Mohajir’s scheduling model continues in terms of playing elite Power 5 opponents. A-State will face Big Ten opposition in 2 of the next 3 seasons. The Red Wolves are scheduled to play at Michigan in 2020.

Arkansas State Football - Future Non-Conference Opponents

2020

September 5th: at Memphis

September 12th: vs. Howard

September 19th: at Michigan

September 26th: vs. Tulsa

2021

September 4th: vs. UCA

September 11th: vs. Memphis

September 18th: at Washington

September 25th: at Tulsa

2022

September 3rd: at Memphis

September 10th: at Ohio State

November 12th: vs. UMass

2023

September 9th: vs. Memphis

October 7th: at UMass

2024

September 7th: vs. Tulsa

September 14th: at Iowa State

2025

September 13th: vs. Iowa State

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.