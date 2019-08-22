Craighead County sees over 6,000 jobs created since 2013, report shows

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - There was good news for Craighead County after a recent five-year study on job growth was published.
The report was done by Garner Economics, LLC and it shows that the county has seen a 13.6% increase in job growth since 2013.
The county surpassed the nation, which saw a 9 percent increase and Arkansas, as a whole, saw a 6 percent increase. President of Jonesboro Unlimited, Mark Young, says that growth is important because it makes the health of our economic activity in our area.
“Over 6,000 jobs were created in that five-year period of time and we are very blessed and fortunate to have that occur in our community,” Young said.
Jonesboro Unlimited plans to continue to increase the job opportunity with quality jobs so that the community can grow and prosper. The average pay in Craighead County is $44,000 annually and the organization targets those jobs at that level and higher.
“Our goal is to continue to raise the economic benefit of the community,” Young said.
For more numbers on the nation and state, you can visit that Garner Economics report here.
