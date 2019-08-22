Federal judge rules in favor of A-State in free speech case

“For the reasons explained, the plaintiffs’ claims are dismissed as moot except for their claims against the defendants in their individual capacities for damages for the enforcement of the now-repealed ASU Freedom of Expression Policy against them,” Holmes wrote. “The ASU adminisrators - Charles Welch, Kelly Damphousse, William Stripling and Martha Spack - did not participate in the enforcement of the policy against the plaintiffs and they cannot be liable absent personal participation. Therefore, summary judgment is granted in their favor on the plaintiffs’ claims against them in their individual capacities. The ASU trustees - Ron Rhodes, Tim Langford, Niel Crowson, Stacy Crawford and Price Gardner - are protected by the doctrine of qualified immunity from the plaintiffs’ claims against them in their individual capacities for failing to repeal the campus policy and for Rhodes’s participation in adopting the system-wide policy. They are entitled to summary judgment on that basis. The defendants’ motion for summary judgment is granted as to the plaintiffs’ damage claims against them in their individual capacities. The defendants’ supplemental motion for summary judgment is denied. The plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment is denied.”