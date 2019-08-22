Fire department works on grain bin safety

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) -The Trumann Fire Department has started there training on a grain bin rescue tube.
In July, they were one of 34 departments across the country awarded a grant for the tube along with training.
Tuesday, crews did hands-on training as well as classroom work to learn how the tube works.
Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper thinks the tube will be a huge asset for the department.
“If we did not have this tool, we would not be able to rescue a victim. We would have to call for mutual aid,” Kemper said.
Kemper said training will continue until everyone on staff is fully qualified to operate the safety tool.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.